Schnucks hosting career fair Thursday afternoon

INDIANA — Schnucks is hosting a company-wide career fair at all 110 stores across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin as well as the Schnucks Bakery Plant on Thursday.

Schnucks plans to hire for several positions and offers flexible schedules and career advancement as well as health benefits.

Officials say most positions will be part-time to start, but no experience is necessary.

The hiring event will take place from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at all Schnucks locations. Those planning to attend the job fair should complete the online application prior to attending.