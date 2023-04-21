HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Check your pretzels — a recall has been issued for select Schnucks brand products.
According to a spokesperson, some Schnucks Pretzel Schticks may contain undeclared milk — a known allergen.
They say people who have an allergy to milk could run the risk of “serious” or “life-threatening” allergic reaction if they eat this product. Schnucks customers are urged to check for:
Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks 10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25268
- Lot code: D0052023
- Lot code: D0132023
- Lot code: D0142023
- Lot code: D1182022
- Lot code: D1232022
- Lot code: D1812022
- Lot code: D1872022
- Lot code: D2902022
Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks 10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25266
- Lot code: D0112023
- Lot code: D0172023
- Lot code: D0182023
- Lot code: D1582022
- Lot code: D1932022
- Lot code: D1942022
- Lot code: D1952022
- Lot code: D2882022
Schnucks says impacted products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.