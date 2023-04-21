HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Check your pretzels — a recall has been issued for select Schnucks brand products.

According to a spokesperson, some Schnucks Pretzel Schticks may contain undeclared milk — a known allergen.

They say people who have an allergy to milk could run the risk of “serious” or “life-threatening” allergic reaction if they eat this product. Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks 10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25268

Lot code: D0052023

Lot code: D0132023

Lot code: D0142023

Lot code: D1182022

Lot code: D1232022

Lot code: D1812022

Lot code: D1872022

Lot code: D2902022

Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks 10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25266

Lot code: D0112023

Lot code: D0172023

Lot code: D0182023

Lot code: D1582022

Lot code: D1932022

Lot code: D1942022

Lot code: D1952022

Lot code: D2882022

Schnucks says impacted products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.