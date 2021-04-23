RECALL ALERT: Schnucks says several bakery items may contain plastic

ST. LOUIS, Mo (WEHT) – Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items due to packaging concerns. Officials say that manufacturer Genpak notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging.

Officials say the plastic particles could be embedded in the baked goods, but no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:

Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832029

Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832159

Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832067

Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832039

Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832026

Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832042

Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832027

Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131831267

Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department) UPC: 215232XXXXX

Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Cornbread Slice UPC: 2520300XXXXX

Corn Bread UPC: 4131831243

Butterflake Roll, 6 count UPC: 252079XXXX

Schnucks customers at all stores except those in Rockford, Ill., DeKalb, Ill., and Janesville, Wis. Are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252224XXXXX

Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252514XXXXX

Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252529XXXXX

Slice Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake UPC: 252222XXXXX

Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252223XXXXX

Cherry Coffee Cake UPC: 252228XXXXX

Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice UPC: 252231XXXXX

Apple Coffee Cake UPC: 252230XXXXX

Old Fashioned Crumb Cake UPC: 4131831309

Old Fashioned Cheesecake UPC: 252221XXXXX

EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, customers in Columbia, Mo. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Raspberry Crumb Coffee Cake UPC: 4131832134

Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake UPC: 4131832135

Butterflake Roll, 12 count UPC: 251386XXXXX

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

*Note: Any UPC that contains “XXXXX” may have various number combinations dependent on the store location. Please use the description and beginning UPC numbers to determine if the product is applicable.