RECALL ALERT: Schnucks says several bakery items may contain plastic

ST. LOUIS, Mo (WEHT) – Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items due to packaging concerns. Officials say that manufacturer Genpak notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging.
Officials say the plastic particles could be embedded in the baked goods, but no injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:
- Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832029
- Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832037
- Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832159
- Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832037
- Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832067
- Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832039
- Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832026
- Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832042
- Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832027
- Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131831267
- Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department) UPC: 215232XXXXX
- Schnucks customers at ALL stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
- Cornbread Slice UPC: 2520300XXXXX
- Corn Bread UPC: 4131831243
- Butterflake Roll, 6 count UPC: 252079XXXX
Schnucks customers at all stores except those in Rockford, Ill., DeKalb, Ill., and Janesville, Wis. Are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
- Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252224XXXXX
- Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252514XXXXX
- Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252529XXXXX
- Slice Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake UPC: 252222XXXXX
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252223XXXXX
- Cherry Coffee Cake UPC: 252228XXXXX
- Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice UPC: 252231XXXXX
- Apple Coffee Cake UPC: 252230XXXXX
- Old Fashioned Crumb Cake UPC: 4131831309
- Old Fashioned Cheesecake UPC: 252221XXXXX
EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, customers in Columbia, Mo. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
- Raspberry Crumb Coffee Cake UPC: 4131832134
- Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake UPC: 4131832135
- Butterflake Roll, 12 count UPC: 251386XXXXX
Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
*Note: Any UPC that contains “XXXXX” may have various number combinations dependent on the store location. Please use the description and beginning UPC numbers to determine if the product is applicable.