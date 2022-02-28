INDIANA (WEHT) – Schnucks announced on Monday that a majority of locations will no longer require masks to be worn by customers, employees and vendors. However, this does not include some stores in the Tri-State.

Employees and vendors will still be required to wear a mask at the Darmstadt, Evansville North, Evansville West, Green River Road, Lawndale, Newburgh and Carbondale locations. Officials say customers who visit Schnucks at these locations are strongly recommended to wear a mask.

“Customers, teammates, and vendors who are not under a government mask mandate and not in a county identified as high risk according to the current CDC Community Level assessment tool will no longer be required to wear masks,” said Mason Keller, Schnucks Vice President of Asset Protection. “We welcome anyone to continue to wear a mask based on their personal comfort level and we will continue to offer complimentary masks at all of our locations.”

Schnucks operates 111 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.