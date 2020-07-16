Schnucks to require face coverings at all locations

(WEHT)- Schnucks announced Thursday it will begin requiring customers to wear a face covering while shopping at any of its 113 locations starting Monday.

Exceptions will made for young children and people with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask. Schnucks will also offer one face mask per customer for a limited time and while supplies last. The company also encourages customers to limit store visits to one person per household and maintain social distancing inside stores whenever possible.

Signs will be posted at every store entrance to inform customers of the policy and employees will be available to help customers understand the requirement, offer masks to customers without a mask, and sanitize carts.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: