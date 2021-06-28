Scholars Academy returns to KWC

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – High school students who are looking forward to college returned to Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro for their Scholars Academy.

33 students from four states are at the college this week learning about leadership, doing community service projects and other things. The program returned after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“We’re so excited to be able to have students on campus this year,” said Rebecca McQueen Ruark, Vice President of Student Affairs at KWC. “A lot of what we do this week is about building relationships, connection, team building, those kinds of things. To be able to have them on campus and in-person to be able to do those things is really exciting.”

The program also allows students to get a sample of life on a college campus. This is the fifth year for the program.