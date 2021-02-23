School bus crash in Dubois County leaves one person injured

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- One person was sent to the hospital after colliding with a school bus Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of CR 400 South and East Pine Ridge Road around 7 a.m.

Authorities say the school bus had just finished unloading students and was heading east on CR 400 when the driver noticed an oncoming vehicle across the center line. The school bus driver pulled his bus over to the right most part of the road, but police say the other vehicle continued traveling left of center and hit the stopped bus head on.

The driver of that vehicle was taken Memorial Hospital in Jasper before being flown to St. Vincent in Evansville for treatment of a head injury.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor, but they say the cause of the vehicle being left of center is unknown.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)