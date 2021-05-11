School Bus driver donates $1,000 for book fair

DCPS school bus driver Mike Pate stands beside his bus while preparing for his afternoon route.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A Daviess County school bus driver has donated $1,000 to the East View Elementary School so that students would be able to receive books from the school’s Book Fair.

“I think reading is very important,” said Mike Pate. “So I talked to the school and donated some money so that anybody that hadn’t been able to go to the book fair could get some books.”

Students signed a poster-sized “thank you” card for Pate. The school estimated that more than 160 students were able to purchase two books from Pate’s donation

Pate is a retired postmaster who joined the Daviess County Public Schools Transportation Department after reading an article on a shortage of bus drivers.