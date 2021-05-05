School officials assess damage to gym floor in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — After being covered with several inches of water due to flooding, officials at Muhlenberg County High School’s west campus are beginning to assess the damage.

The district says they’re waiting on insurance adjusters to give estimates on potential repairs and other work needed.

Activities resumed in the gym Wednesday, one day after the flooding and heavy rain. Custodians pushed all the water out of the gym and locker room.

“We were fortunate to have staff members, maintenance, custodians from across our school district come in, since we did not have school, they came in and worked together as a team to get all the water our by early afternoon,” Carla Embry with the district said.

School officials say there is a similar gym at the high school’s east campus if any future events need to be moved.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)