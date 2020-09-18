School staffers help parents, students with tech issues

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – We’ve all had issues with our laptop or tablet or an app not working. Some Owensboro Public School students encounter the same technical issues during their virtual learning.

The school system has a team dedicated to keep kids learning.

Technology doesn’t always work, even when students are doing their school work.

“We’ve had technical issues, our internet’s went out a few times,” said Marlee Sanders, whose children go to Estes Elementary.

“My son had a problem with Google Meet connecting,” adds Devin McKnight, a computer lab technician at Estes Elementary.

Staffers are among those answering parents calls of problems ranging from software problems to charging issues on chrome books issued by the district for virtual learning. McKnight says they see 5 or 6 parents come to the school each day, while others call. Unfamiliarity with programs used for virtual learning was a common problem when the semester started.

“They can’t learn if they can’t see the teacher or if they can’t hear the teacher. It’s really an important priority to get them up and running as fast as possible,” he said.

Another way the schools are helping parents and students if something technical goes wrong is by handing out hotspots similar to this one, which help the students and parents connect to the internet to continue virtual learning. OPS ordered 200 hotspots, which work with devices issued to students, but nearly all of them have been taken. Some parents are glad staffers are there to answer their questions so their kids can keep answering their teacher’s questions.

“Parents be lost because we wouldn’t have the extra help and the kids wouldn’t even be able to get on their laptops,” said Sanders.

McKnight recommends parents call their school first before having to bring equipment in to be fixed.

