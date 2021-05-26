School year coming to a close for many tristate schools

(WEHT)- This school year has been like no other before it for students, teachers, and parents.

Thankfully for everyone who has worked so hard, it’s coming to an end.

Many school districts like Owensboro, Henderson, and Hopkins County are already on summer break.

Later this week more students will join them.

Tomorrow is the last day of school for Warrick County Schools in Indiana and Daviess County in Kentucky.

The last day of this work week is also the final day of the school year for the EVSC.

Over the next several days traditional graduation ceremonies are scheduled across the Tristate.

(This story was originally published May 26, 2021)