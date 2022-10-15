PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday.

“Please slow down in the school zones!” urges Sgt. Ringle in a social media post.

Ringle says the highest speed officers recorded in that zone was 67 mph, a far cry from the intended speed limit of 25 mph.

Data shows that from 2011 to 2020, there were over 1,000 fatal school-transportation-related crashes. Over half of those killed in those crashes were aged 5 to 10-years-old.