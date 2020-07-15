Scooter company looking to expand stations throughout Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Scooter company owner Rebecca Weaver is trying to expand scooter stations in parks across Evansville.

An ordinance was passed last year limiting scooters from greenways but Weaver says her only mission is to get approval for scooters inside parks, adding it would be a way to attract more people to parks instead of the riverfront.

With that being an issue, I figured one of the best ways to combat it is to steer it elsewhere so that parks would be a thing. It would bring life back into the parks, bring people to the parks more. It would be a great way to direct tourism to the sites of the city. Rebecca Weaver

Park Board officials say they will review the ordinance with attorneys to see if the change is doable. They plan to have a resolution by the next meeting in early August.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS