SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – An officer with the Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) noticed on March 3, around 2:43 p.m., that a silver car did not use a signal as it left a gas station.

SCPD says that the officer conducted a traffic stop on the silver car near the intersection of State Road 162 and Buffaloville Road. SCPD says that the driver of the car was identified as Brian K. Davids, of Boonville. SCPD says that Davids admitted that he had marijuana with him. SCPD says the officer had Davids step out of the vehicle and the officer waited for a second officer to arrive.

SCPD says the first officer searched Davids’ car and found seven grams of marijuana, nine ecstasy pills, and a strip of LSD. Davids was taken into custody without incident and was taken to the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center, says SCPD.

SCPD’s Facebook page says that Davids was charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of a Controlled Substance – X2, Possession of Paraphernalia with Prior Conviction, Possession of Marijuana, and Operating Motor Vehicle without Financial Responsibility with Prior Conviction.