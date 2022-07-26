SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) wants help locating Kendall King, a missing juvenile.

SCPD says on July 21 it responded to a home in Christmas Lake Village in reference to a runaway juvenile. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and SCPD is trying to get King back home to her family. King has light brown hair, blue eyes, and she is 5’1″.

SCPD is working with multiple agencies to locate Kendall. Police say anyone who has seen her should contact SCPD at 812-937-2340, Spencer County Dispatch at 812-649-2286 or 911. People can also contact their local county or city departments.