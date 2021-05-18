‘Scramblin’ for Hope’ raises money for Mitochondrial Disease

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Tri-state organization that helps families locally and across the country held their annual “Scramblin’ for Hope” golf outing at Cambridge Golf Course Saturday.

Homie’s Hope helps families impacted by Mitochondrial Disease. The golf scramble is one of their biggest events of the year to raise money. All proceeds from the event go towards enriching the lives of those affected by Mitochondrial Disease and funding research to find a cure.

Kiera Butler, the director of communications for Homie’s Hope, thanks the community for its support and says they look forward to their cornhole tournament coming up in September.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit the Homie’s Hope website.