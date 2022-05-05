SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the condition of Deputy Ron Harper, who was involved in a crash last week.

Deputy Harper was injured in a crash on State Road 66, near the Spencer – Perry County line. The other driver, 61-year-old Philip Brown of Indianapolis, was killed in the crash. In a statement SCSO says that Deputy Harper is alert and talking. He’s had 2 surgeries so far, and is awaiting another one later this week.

SCSO says that they are pleased with the community support for Deputy Harper. SCSO also said that Deputy Harper’s injuries include a fractured foot, two fractured hips, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, a fractured collarbone, and a large laceration. SCSO says Deputy Harper is still hospitalized in Louisville, and he is still undergoing treatment and his oxygen levels are being maintained.