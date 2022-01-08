Search continues for missing Owensboro teen last seen on Christmas Eve

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — For several weeks, OPD have been searching for a missing Owensboro teen. The last anyone saw of 14-year-old Alina Bartolon was Christmas Eve.

Joining police efforts, the community continues their search for Alina. A group of Owensboro residents met at Smothers Park Saturday morning before visiting several neighborhoods, looking for any evidence of where she could be.

Her mother, Elizabeth Cempbell, says there haven’t been any signs of her whereabouts since Christmas Eve.

“It’s been really hard. We’re very worried about her. We don’t know where she is, or what she’s doing, or what could be happening to her,” her mother says.

She says other search parties may happen in the future until she is found. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Owensboro Police or Crime Stoppers.