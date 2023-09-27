HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say that officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of West 3rd Street on September 27 as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

14 people were found in the home during the search, along with large amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia that were seized. A bag of an unknown, powdery substance was also found, which has been sent to a Kentucky State Police lab for testing. Police say all 14 suspects were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the drug trafficking operation.

62-year-old homeowner Thomas Lynn Geary has been charged with Possession and Trafficking in Controlled Substances and Possession of Paraphernalia.

The following suspects are facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia:

36-year-old Kenneth James Winters

34-year-old Alicia Noel Rodriguez

42-year-old Jonathan Shaveh Smyrne

34-year-old Frankie Montez Polnitz

35-year-old Megan Chanel Gregory

31-year-old Destiny L. McGehee

50-year-old Lawrence Charles Fendel

54-year-old Jill Marie Kirkman

50-year-old Phillip Eugene Royal

The remaining suspects, 38-year-old Dana Kristen Lanham, 47-year-old Randall Lee Horton, 55-year-old James Donald Maxwell, 36-year-old Benjamin Allen Canary and 33-year-old Corey Lynn Goodman are facing charges ranging from Possession and Trafficking in Controlled Substances to multiple Failure to Appear warrants.

All suspects except for Geary are currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center. Geary is currently under police guard at a local hospital until he is released.