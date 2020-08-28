Search ongoing for Evansville Christmas tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Do you have an evergreen tree you’re looking to donate? The City of Evansville may be interested in using it!

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office announced it is looking for a solid evergreen tree that is at least 20 feet tall and firm on all sides to feature in the mayor’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree will remain on display throughout the holiday season.

Urban Forestry and Skanska construction crews will remove and transport the selected tree in November at no cost to the donor. Those interested in donating can reach out to the mayor’s office at 812-436-4962 or mayor@evansville.in.gov.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

