Search ongoing for missing boater in Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Fire Department says the Kentucky side of the Ohio River between the Second Street boat ramp and the Gavilon granary is closed to all pleasure boat traffic as crews work to find a person who drowned following a boat accident Saturday.

One other person was rescued from the water and was later transported to a local hospital.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

