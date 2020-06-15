Search resumes for missing Ohio River boater

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson Fire Department confirmed that one of the two boaters involved in an accident Saturday has died as the search for the other boater continues.

Crews spent about 12 hours Sunday looking for the other boater and are out searching again. Authorities say the Second St. boat ramp will be closed again today as the search continues.

