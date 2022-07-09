VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh woman was arrested in Vanderburgh County after authorities said they found a dead dog and body parts of a dog in a home.

Deputies were called to a home in the 3100 block of Mooring Road on Saturday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, a neighbor told deputies they had not seen the homeowner in a few weeks.

Deputies said Shayna Burko, 27, was supposed to be looking after the animals in the home.

After getting a search warrant for the home, deputies said they found a detached dog’s head and a leg on the floor. Authorities said one of the living dogs was missing a foot and had open wounds.

Deputies said a dead dog was found in the living room.

Deputies described the home as covered in urine and feces and said five dogs were removed from the home.

According to a police report, Burko told deputies that the last time she was at the home was in May.

Burko was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and neglect of an animal.

Court documents show in 2018, she was charged with five counts of cruelty to an animal in Warrick County. She was found guilty on three counts and two were dismissed.

Burko’s sentence was suspended to a year of probation.