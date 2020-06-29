Search warrants issued for 10 people in Posey County drug roundup

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) In the second phase of a yearlong drug investigation in Posey County, authorities have issued warrants for ten people. The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and the Mt. Vernon Police Department have been investigating drug activity in the county since July 2019.

In all, 20 arrest warrants were obtained. Ten suspects were arrested in phase I back in May. In Phase II, ten more warrants were issued.

Ranee S. Hogan, 39, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony. Tyler Englebright, 23, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony, and Dealing in a Lookalike Substance, a Level 5 Felony. Susan J. White, 54, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony. Rasheen R. Middleton, 32, of Evansville, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance, a Class B Misdemeanor. Nicolas C. Alvarez, 26, of Newburgh, is charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug – Heroin, a Level 3 Felony. David K. Gronski, 25, of Newburgh, is charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug – Heroin, a Level 4 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony; David D. Flemming, 33, of Evansville, is charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug – Heroin, a Level 3 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony; Desiree L. Coons, 30, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 5 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony. Amy M. Ludlow, 32, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance, a Class B Misdemeanor. Jeffrey A. Embrey, 33, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony, Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 5 Felony, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony.

Hogan, Coons, and Ludlow have been apprehended by law enforcement. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the other 7 suspects, you’re asked to contact Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)

