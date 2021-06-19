Searching for Dawnita: family of missing Evansville woman hopeful, nearly a year after disappearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Days before the one year anniversary of her disappearance, the family of missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson gathered Saturday in Wesselman Woods to stand and walk together, hoping to keep her memory alive.

Wilkerson has missed a year’s worth of holidays and birthdays, including the birth of her granddaughter. Wyolene Martin, Wilkerson’s aunt, says her own grandkids still recognize her from pictures on the fridge, calling for “NiNi.” Martin says she spoke to Wilkerson every day and regrets not calling her on the day of her disappearance.

Another one of Wilkerson’s aunts, Faye Cardin, says the uncertainty of the situation and not knowing where Wilkerson is a major reason why the past 12 months have been so difficult. Cardin explains that people often take family and friends for granted, adding the family simply wants her back.

Cardin says she wants Wilkerson to know that her family loves her, is there for her, misses her, and wants her home. Anyone with information on Wilkerson’s disappearance is asked to call police.