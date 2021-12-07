Season of Giving makes stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Season of Giving made its fourth stop in Evansville on Tuesday. This is the 12th consecutive year for the toy drive, and more than 80 non-profits across Indiana participated to give toys to Hoosier kids.

Toys were delivered to Lincoln School at 2:30 to over 150 students from kindergarten to fifth-grade. Mayor Winnecke was present and students were also able to meet the Indiana Pacers and mascots.

The Season of Giving is an annual partnership between Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Jakks Pacific. Toys are delivered in-person at eight locations across Indiana.