OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Webster County Sheriff’s office arrested a man on Sunday after they say he shot and killed a man at a home in Rockport on Saturday.

Deputies say they found Christopher and Matthew Wallace laying in the driveway of the Rockport home after they recieved a shots fired call. Deputies say they both had multiple gunshot wounds and they were transported to a hospital where Matthew Wallace died from his injuries.

McQuady

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department, an investigation determined that Aaron McQuady of Sebree traveled to Rockport during the late hours of Saturday night and then used multiple firearms to open fire on the two victims and their home. Police say there were multiple families and children present during the incident.

McQuady was located by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at his home in the early morning hours on Sunday. McQuady was taken into custody and charged with murder and assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.