HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville mother was arrested on Thursday after police say she left her children in the care of someone she knew was on drugs earlier this week.

Police say the children’s father, William Wathen, 25, was arrested on Tuesday after two toddlers ran to a neighbor’s home and told them “mommy’s gone” and “daddy has an axe.” Officers say Wathen was having drug-induced hallucinations.

During an interview, police say the children’s mother, Hailey Schafer, 23, admitted to leaving the children in Wathen’s care after he paid for a hotel room for her and another man to stay in so Wathen could have “alone time.” According to an affidavit, Schaefer said Wathen had not used methamphetamine for the past three years, until the night before the incident.

Schaefer was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with neglect of a dependent. The children are currently in DCS custody.