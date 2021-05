EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A second public hearing is being held today on a proposed water rate hike. The increase is needed to build a proposed new water treatment plant.

The current plant was built in 1897. Last month, Eyewitness News was given a look inside.

At the last Evansville Water and Sewer Utility meeting, only two Evansville residents showed up.

Today’s meeting is at 3 p.m. in room 301 at the Civic Center. We will also carry the live stream in this web story.