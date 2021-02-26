Second solar farm being proposed for Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Energy Management (AEM) and Tenaska are developing a second solar project in Gibson County. The first solar farm project the two companies proposed, the Elliott Solar Project, was proposed, which would be near Francisco, was announced in 2020.

The new, 280-megawatt (MW) Gibson Solar Project, near Princeton, would represent a roughly $250 million investment in the local economy. It would be built in the area of Co Rd 350 S and Co Rd 275 E.

AEM and Tenaska are also working on solar projects in Pike County, Posey County, and Knox County.

The developers say, according to a study conducted by Gnarly Tree Sustainability Institute, the Gibson Solar Project would bring broad economic benefits to Gibson County, including:

Direct Construction Jobs : Equivalent of 266 full-time jobs for 16 months.

: Equivalent of 266 full-time jobs for 16 months. Direct Operations Jobs : Full-time employment for up to 5 workers overseeing operations and maintenance for the expected 35-year project life.

: Full-time employment for up to 5 workers overseeing operations and maintenance for the expected 35-year project life. Local Goods and Services : Annual expenditures on goods and services in excess of nearly $800,000 per year for the 35-year operations period.

: Annual expenditures on goods and services in excess of nearly $800,000 per year for the 35-year operations period. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) : Contribution of more than $45 million to Gibson County GDP during construction, with an additional $1.3 million per year during operation, combining for a total expected annual contribution of more than $90 million over the lifetime of the project.

: Contribution of more than $45 million to Gibson County GDP during construction, with an additional $1.3 million per year during operation, combining for a total expected annual contribution of more than $90 million over the lifetime of the project. Economic Ripples: Additional local and regional jobs and spending as an indirect outcome of economic activities created by the project, including 107 equivalent full-time jobs during the construction phase and 9 jobs during the 35 years of operations.

The Gibson project is anticipated to start construction in 2022 and be operational in 2023.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)