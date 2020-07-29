Second victim dies in Highway 57 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A second victim has died after a crash on Highway 57 near Evansville Regional Airport July 22.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Robert Dodson died at a hospital Wednesday morning. Dodson’s wife, Candice, died at the scene of the crash. Police say she was driving and attempted to make a u-turn and turned directly into the path of a semi. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)

