Secret Service to provide update on multi-state theft investigation

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – A presentation ceremony will be held for employees of the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crimes Task Force Tuesday morning.

Representatives from the United States Secret Service Indianapolis Field Office will conduct the ceremony and will be also giving an update on a multi-state theft investigation from almost a year ago.

In May of 2021, Evansville police conducted a traffic stop after an alarm at Bud’s Harley Davidson.

Six people were arrested in this investigation.

The ceremony and update on the investigation is set for 11 a.m. at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.