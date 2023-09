HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Highway Department has announced a closure along Baseline Road for repair work.

The closure will take place Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This will affect Baseline Road between Cemetery Road and Petersburg Road. The Highway Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and be aware of delays, equipment and workers. Any questions should be directed to the Highway Department at (812) 435-5777.