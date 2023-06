HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Members of Los Chicos del 512 promise to bring the magic of Selena to Evansville this year.

Los Chicos del 512 – The Selena Experience will take the stage at the Victory Theatre on October 28. A press release calls the show a mind-blowing experience and the closest one can get to a Selena concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, and can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.