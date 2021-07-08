Selfie museums to open in Owensboro in next few months

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) There are many different types of museums, focused on things ranging from art to the military. But a different type of museum will open up in Owensboro: one dedicated to selfies.

Selfie museums have been opening up in bigger cities around the country recently. Now, not one, but two are expected to open in Owensboro this year.

“Think of it as a photography studio, but you are in control of your photos,” says Taylor Thurman, who is co-owner of the soon-to-open Pose Selfie Museum.

3DK Selfie Expressions, to be run by Dianesia Palmer, is opening on West 9th Street and, pose selfie museum, to be run by Thurman and Baylee Hall, is opening on Sweeney Street. Selfie museums are places where people can take selfies using different backdrops, and props in a professional setting. Palmer said she wanted to open her business out of a love of social media photos and liked the idea of being able to choose backgrounds and props you want. Thurman says she became interested in opening one after hearing of them in cities like Atlanta and Miami.

“The closest one from here is two hours a way, and I Feel like photography studios, that’s something that are always in demand for, event spaces to have small events here as well. So, we want it to be not just a selfie museum, but a place where people can enjoy themselves as a whole experience,” she said.

3DK is expected to open as soon as later this month, while Pose is expected to open this fall.

(This story was originally published on July 8, 2021)