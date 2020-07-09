Live Now
Semi accident leads to major power outage in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A semi truck accident led to a major power outage Thursday morning in Owensboro.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 27th and Allen streets when a truck hit some power lines and tore them down, leading to a power pole breaking.

OMU reported more than 1,000 customers were without power for about an hour.

Owensboro Police say the driver of the truck was not hurt.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

