HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Emergency crews were at the scene of a semi that caught fire on I-64 in White County on Wednesday.

According to officials, the semi was hauling air fresheners when it caught fire some time around 8:30 p.m.. Crews say they had difficulty battling the blaze because the cargo was so tightly packed in the trailer.

Officials say the sides of the trailer had to be removed to get the fire out. Crews were able to clear after 4 and a half hours.

No injuries were reported.