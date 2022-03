HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash on Highway 41 caused some issues Monday evening near Henderson.

We caught sight of the crash on an INDOT’s traffic camera shortly after 6 p.m. You can see several first responder vehicles arrived, but dispatch tells us no injuries were reported.

It appears the semi-trailer had to be transported away on a tow truck following the crash. No word has come in on what caused the accident.