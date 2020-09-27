Semi driver cited in fatal crash

WAYNE CO, Il (WEHT) Illinois State Police say around 3:52 p.m. Saturday, a semi truck driver and a man driving passenger vehicle were headed north on US Hwy 45 at the intersection of CR 1125 N when the semi struck the passenger vehicle from behind, killing the driver.
The victim is Jonathan Stanley, a 36 year old man from Fairfield, Illinois.
The driver of the semi, identified as Todd Bosler (57), was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions.
(This story was originally published on September 27, 2020)
