DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – One person is dead after a semi crash in Dubois County Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to US 231 near Old State Road 45 just after 2 p.m.

A semi hauling 6,000 gallons of milk had rolled over with the driver was trapped inside.

The driver died at the scene.

The road remained closed for nearly eight hours while crews cleared the scene and transferred the milk to another tanker.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.