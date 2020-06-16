Semi hauling trash catches fire on Interstate 69

(WEHT) – Some drivers on Interstate 69 may have seen smoke and fire billowing from a semi’s trailer on Monday.
State police say the accident happened on I-69, about a mile north of Interstate 64. The trailer was hauling trash and somehow caught fire. The driver detached the cab as the fire was contained to the trailer.
State police say no one was hurt in the accident.
(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)
