Semi hits KSP cruiser on I-69, injures trooper

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Troopers said a semi crashed into a KSP cruiser on I-69 Monday morning.

Kentucky State Trooper Ben Sawyer got in touch with the KSP post in Madisonville around 10:30 and said his vehicle was hit by a semi.

We’re told Trooper Sawyer had his emergency lights on while stopped behind a surveying crew.

Authorities say 64-year-old Charles C. Treat, of New Burnside, Illinois was driving the semi. He tried to brake but still hit the cruiser.

Trooper Sawyer was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville, where he was treated and released for minor injuries. No one else was injured.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)