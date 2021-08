EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - 100 years ago the city of Evansville was barely 100 years old. It had plenty of new things its neighbors didn't, including a new second high school.

"It was Thanksgiving of 1921. It was the first time ever. Central had been around since 1894. It was Evansville High School when it first started. Now there's a new kid on the block. Evansville's said okay, we're going to have a second high school, which is now known as Reitz High School," said Dan Engler. Engler is a Reitz grad and former football player. In his years since graduating he's researched high school football Evansville at a high level, and even published multiple books on the subject.