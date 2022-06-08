WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A semi truck has caused traffic to slow down on I-69.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2’s Facebook page, a semi has lost some panels in the median and passing lanes on I-69 at mile marker 135 in Webster County. Both directions are pushed down to one lane.

According to an official with the transportation cabinet, a truck was hauling panels when the panels ended up in the road. The official said it is a short stretch of road that is affected, and as of approximately 5:05 p.m. the mess has yet to be cleared.

