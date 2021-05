Crews direct traffic at the scene of an overturned semi just outside of Madisonville.

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Crews are on the scene of an overturned semi-trailer just outside of Madisonville on I-69 S near the 31 mile-marker.

We are told the semi overturned just before exit 33 around 10 a.m. Traffic in the area is slowed, but the road is not closed.

This is a developing story.