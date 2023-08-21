OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A semi-tractor trailer overturned while traveling on the westbound exit ramp from the Western Kentucky Parkway onto northbound Interstate 165.

Authorities say the exit ramp is completely blocked and all through traffic will have to continue west to Huck’s Travel Center to turn around to get back onto the Western Kentucky Parkway eastbound before exiting onto Interstate 165. The Ohio County Sheriff says the road is expected to remain closed for two to four hours.

