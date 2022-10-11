UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon.

Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted.

A little over ten minutes after their initial post, Kenergy confirmed power was restored to all customers in the area. Energy officials say the cause behind the outage was a semi-truck which had torn down a service wire.

