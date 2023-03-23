HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are at the scene of a semi-truck crash near the 36 mile marker on I-64.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm details about the crash, but it appears the truck went through a guardrail traveling westbound and struck the overpass on the eastbound side, before landing near the train tracks below. Todd Ringle has confirmed the westbound lane is currently closed, but both eastbound lanes are currently open.

