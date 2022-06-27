EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — During Indiana Senator Mike Braun’s most recent trip to the River City, the congressman swung by the Evansville Wartime Museum and urged others to do the same.

While at the Wartime Museum, Braun praised the museum and suggested Hoosiers who haven’t visited it yet make a trip to Evansville.

“I recommend Hoosiers come down and visit, they’ve got easy hours,” said Sen. Braun. “You’ve got a real treat here to see what the bravest have done and the heritage behind it, and all the civilians that contributed to making WWII a success right here in Evansville, Indiana.”

A senate resolution Braun authored was presented to the museum in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Indiana National Guard returning to Indiana after serving in Vietnam. Sen. Braun also briefly spoke about his family and their connection to Evansville during WWII.

“By dad was a tail gunner in a B-17, and I walk into a place like this, find out that Evansville per capita was the biggest manufacturing town that built the materiel that enabled our brave soldiers to win that war,” Sen. Braun shared. “So they’ve got memorabilia from the Doughboy of ’17 — all the way through the Vietnam War.”

For more information about the Evansville Wartime Museum, visit their website at evansvillewartimemuseum.org.

Senator Braun presenting the 50th Anniversary resolution honoring the Indiana National Guard’s service in the Vietnam War. (Pictured from left to right: Mike Tieman, Sen. Braun, Forrest Guttman, Dr. Mark Browning and Nancy Sanderson.)

