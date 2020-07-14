Sen. McConnell proposes ideas for possible second stimulus bill

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) As more cases are reported around the Tri-State and the country, Congress is looking at approving a second stimulus bill, similar to the CARES Act to help the economy.

Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, is also proposing protections for businesses and schools.

Owensboro Health Muhlenberg County Hospital got more than $4 million from the CARES Act.

“It was used for supplies that were used during the COVID preparations. It was also used for staff, pay protection,” said Ed Heath, Chief Operating Officer. It also gave them more funding to cover financial shortages during the pandemic’s first few months.

“We had a small margin to begin with, so the CARES Act made additional revenue available, but really just to keep us close with what we would expect to be if normal operations were to continue,” he said.

“You can see how the cumulative impact of the bill was literally to try to prop up the economy and underwrite the health care system during this crisis/shutdown,” said Sen. McConnell. He proposes any second CARES Act to have liability protections for hospitals, businesses and schools for only the pandemic, and help get kids back into school. This comes as Kentucky school districts work on in-person and virtual learning options this fall.

“What I believe is we ought to be able to get the kids back in school. It will cost money because it will have to be done differently,” he said.



One thing Senator McConnell says has not been decided is whether or not there will be another round of stimulus checks similar to ones that came out several months. He said that decision could be made in the next week or two.

“I think we will come together and do a package one last package and it needs to be the last package,” said Sen. McConnell.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)